Start spreading the news: The Paper season 2's first look and release date is here The Office's spin-off, which will return with guest stars Jon Lovitz and Andy Richter, is back in the fall.

All this chatter about how The Office can never be made today lands extra poorly when you consider its pretty good spin-off, The Paper, debuted only last year. Co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, Peacock’s series is not only funny, but it’s also surprisingly tender and timely as it tackles the state of the journalism industry. So it’s a good thing that the streaming platform has already plotted season two’s return.

Peacock announced today that The Paper will return for its second season this fall. The new episodes continue to center on the ragtag employees of the Toledo Truth Teller, who try to enhance their reporting skills under the leadership of the passionate new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson). Thankfully, Ned’s efforts were already starting to pay off because at the end of season one, the newspaper won at the Ohio Journalism Awards.

Season two picks up in the aftermath, with Ned’s crusade to elevate the paper continuing in full swing, as does his affection for star reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei). Meanwhile, the overbearing but entertaining Esmerelda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore) still struggles to find her place, while the rest of the staff—including The Office‘s accountant Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nunez)—cope with Ned’s rising expectations.

All of this occurs while the same documentary crew that followed the Dunder Mifflin employees now turns their cameras towards the TTT personnel. The cast also features Ramona Young, Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelman, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Tim Key.