The Real World: Los Angeles is getting the band back together for a season of Homecoming, the original reality series’ reunion show. Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman are heading back to the original and iconic Venice Beach home. It’ll presumably be the first time they’ve all darkened that doorway since 1993.

Advertisement

They’re all here, the two Beths, the guy with the cowboy hat, and David Edwards, who got kicked off the show after pulling the bedsheets off Tami and being voted off the series. Only nine of the show’s 252 cast members have ever been evicted from the Real World house, and David was the first. So that’s something.

Here’s the synopsis:

This groundbreaking season of The Real World made history with a number of series firsts, including never-before-seen “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, a wedding and more. The series also tackled important issues such as same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

As the trailer explains, this was the first cast to enter the show with a vague understanding of how things worked. So it’s basically the first instance of regular people swallowing their pride, throwing caution to the wind, and going on a reality show knowing that they’d probably embarrass themselves. That trend hasn’t bucked one iota since then.

Appropriately, the cast is still willing to make themselves look kind of foolish for our enjoyment. The trailer, which features the cast reliving and relitigating some of those controversial moments, isn’t light on conflict. Long story short: David is still driving everyone to the brink. What is with that guy?

G/O Media may get a commission $8 off Dune Board Game Just Dune it

Play the game based on the new book the movie is based on. Buy for $42 at Amazon

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles begins streaming on Paramount+ on November 24.

