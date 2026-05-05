The Rolling Stones announce new album Foreign Tongues

After raising a fuss with some “Cockroaches” promotion in Camden Town, London, last month, the Rolling Stones have officially emerged from Keith Richards’ catacombs. The band’s 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, arrives July 10 on Capitol. On April 11, the Stones released a new single, “Rough and Twisted,” as a white-label vinyl exclusive and sold copies at independent record stores identifiable only by GPS coordinates hidden on a Cockroaches website. “Rough and Twisted” is now on streaming. Listen to the new single “In the Stars” below.

In a press statement, Mick Jagger shared details about the recording sessions at Metropolis in London: “It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could.” Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards reunite with Andrew Watt, who produced their last LP, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds. Richards added, “The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us. It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it’s all about the enjoyment of it. I’m blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

The last time the Stones released two albums within three years of each other? 1989, when Steel Wheels followed Dirty Work. So, it seems that rock and roll’s greatest beggars have been bitten by a creative bug. Personally, I’m all for it (and the album cover, painted by Nathaniel Mary Quinn, is awesome). If you’ve been following Paste long enough, you may remember my fondness for Hackney Diamonds, which I called an “ambitious, familiar, and explosive return” after 18 years without releasing any new material.