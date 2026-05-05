The Rolling Stones announce new album Foreign Tongues
The band’s Hackney Diamonds follow-up is coming in July. Hear a new single below.
After raising a fuss with some “Cockroaches” promotion in Camden Town, London, last month, the Rolling Stones have officially emerged from Keith Richards’ catacombs. The band’s 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, arrives July 10 on Capitol. On April 11, the Stones released a new single, “Rough and Twisted,” as a white-label vinyl exclusive and sold copies at independent record stores identifiable only by GPS coordinates hidden on a Cockroaches website. “Rough and Twisted” is now on streaming. Listen to the new single “In the Stars” below.
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