Mark Hamill is no stranger to internet success (or regular success, for that matter), having single-handedly generated a significant amount of buzz for the Disney era of Star Wars earlier this summer when he revealed that he’s had cameo appearances in all of the movies that nobody has ever noticed. (Finally, a reason to watch Star Wars!) Hamill has also gleefully used his Twitter account as a political platform, tossing thermal detonators in the direction of that bad president guy—who will go unnamed—even after the dumb bullshit he does and says stopped being relevant. Really, though, Mark Hamill doesn’t need to do anything to be popular on Twitter. He’s Mark freakin’ Hamill. Luke Skywalker. The Joker. Firelord Ozai. The guy from Wing Commander.



An actor and Mark Hamill fan on Twitter with the username LozzaBean12 actually put a fine point on that today after Hamill retweeted a joke they had made, suggesting that he’s so generally beloved that he could just tweet “Mark Hamill” and “get thousands of likes.” He did it, because Hamill knows a good comedy premise when he sees one and, well, he has since soared past 100,000 likes . That’s a lot.

Now, quote-tweeting the initial challenge kind of spoils the payoff, because Twitter users are incentivized to like the tweet if they know why he just tweeted his name, but he still got 88,000 likes in an hour. So, what’s the lesson here that regular Twitter users can adapt to improve their own followings? Well, the first step would be “be Mark Hamill,” and the second step would be “do anything.” Once you’ve got those in the bag, you’ll be well on your way to Twitter stardom. The downsides are that you will get relatively few retweets compared to the staggering number of likes and that the replies will have a number of snarky jokesters trying to game their own way to Twitter stardom, but they can’t touch you. They’re not Mark Hamill and they didn’t tweet “Mark Hamill.”