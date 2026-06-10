Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg is older, wiser, but no more likable in The Social Reckoning teaser Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Bill Burr also star in the sequel to 2010's The Social Network.

Our perception of Mark Zuckerberg has changed a lot since 2010. While back then he may have been thought of as a prickish, socially awkward wunderkind (or perhaps an enfant terrible) of the tech world, now he’s a socially awkward grown man who was one of the key figures in destabilizing our democracy in the past decade. Basically, he’s grown from a Jesse Eisenberg character into a Jeremy Strong character in the time between 2010’s The Social Network and 2026’s The Social Reckoning. We got the first teaser for the new film this morning, which shows a different Zuck—though not a more pleasant one—as he prepares to go to battle against Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White.