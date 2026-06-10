Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg is older, wiser, but no more likable in The Social Reckoning teaser

Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Bill Burr also star in the sequel to 2010's The Social Network.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 10, 2026 | 9:28am
Image courtesy of Sony Pictures
Film News The Social Reckoning
Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg is older, wiser, but no more likable in The Social Reckoning teaser

Our perception of Mark Zuckerberg has changed a lot since 2010. While back then he may have been thought of as a prickish, socially awkward wunderkind (or perhaps an enfant terrible) of the tech world, now he’s a socially awkward grown man who was one of the key figures in destabilizing our democracy in the past decade. Basically, he’s grown from a Jesse Eisenberg character into a Jeremy Strong character in the time between 2010’s The Social Network and 2026’s The Social Reckoning. We got the first teaser for the new film this morning, which shows a different Zuck—though not a more pleasant one—as he prepares to go to battle against Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White. 

The official synopsis for The Social Reckoning reads: 

A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

The Social Network was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher; here, Sorkin is taking on both roles. In addition to Strong, Madison, and White, The Social Reckoning will star Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen. It hits theaters on October 9. 

 
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