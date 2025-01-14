The Substance is returning to theaters to disrupt the January balance Activate The Substance in theaters on January 17.

To prove that Mubi is serious about getting Monstro Elisasue her much-deserved Academy Award, the streaming service is bringing The Substance back to theaters. The run comes on the heels of Demi Moore winning the first award she’s ever won for acting at last week’s Golden Globes, where she took home the award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Per IndieWire, The Substance returns to theaters on January 17 in 350 theaters nationwide.

Aside from earning a positive review at The A.V. Club and wowing viewers with Moore’s crone work, The Substance has been a box office success, earning $79 million worldwide, which isn’t bad considering half the movie follows a living woman’s decay over two-and-a-half hours. Plus, there’s that damn finger. It’s not every day that a film can gross out viewers and outgross Reagan. Despite being a revolting movie in which Dennis Quaid (speaking of Reagan) eats shrimp in a manner that should trigger international hearings by world governments, the film has become a surprise Oscar hopeful—hence the re-release. With Moore picking up a Globe, our beloved beauty queen Monstro Elisasue is one more step closer to Oscar gold. She’s earned it, and she’s got the dress.