Abbott Elementary (ABC, 9 p.m.): For those still harboring mockumentary withdrawal (or who have streamed every episode of The Office and Parks And Recreation multiple times during the pandemic), this new sitcom from creator and star Quinta Brunson arrives just in time. Set in the perpetually underfunded Philadelphia public school of the title, the engaging Brunson (see A Black Lady Sketch Show) plays the new, idealistic, still relatively sane teacher in the building— even as budget cuts, disgruntled parents, rambunctious kids, a clueless principal, and the occasional accidental, school-wide blackout work together to crush her spirit.

Co- starring the ever-formidable Sheryl Lee Ralph as one of the few veteran teachers able to stick it out at Abbott for more than a year, and Tyler James Williams as the longterm substitute teacher who throws Jim Halpert side-eye at all the nonsense going on, Abbott Elementary is, according to our own Saloni Gajjar, “one of the funniest new shows of 2022.” And, since tonight is only episode three, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the ground floor of this simultaneously hilarious and thoughtful workplace sitcom about the daily struggles of beleaguered teachers in a deeply unjust and dysfunctional American educational system. (Think The Wire’s fourth season , but as a sitcom, and without your soul dying inside your body.) Tonight, Abbott Elementary receives a new computer program, which one might think is a win for a poverty-stricken public school, if not for the fact that this is a workplace sitcom and that no potentially good thing comes without shenanigans.

Regular Coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Grand Crew (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): Speaking of new and engaging Black-led sitcoms you can pick up right at the start, Grand Crew takes the ubiquitous “30-somethings hanging out and drinking a lot” formula (every episode so far has “Wine” in the title) and plugs in the very funny likes of Nicole Byer , Echo Kellum, and Carl Tart—with narration from original Not Ready For Primetime Player Garrett Morris! Created by Phil Augusta Jackson, who’s written for Insecure, Key & Peele, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grand Crew puts a fresh spin on the old formula, with dating, roommate troubles, and professional aspirations all suffused with the glow of a cast brimming with worthy, undersung comic talent (we’re still not over the premature end of Kellum’s TV breakthrough, Ben And Kate) and some reasonably priced wine.