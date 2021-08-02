Every gang of thieves deserves one last job, and despite having the worst title this side of Tower Heist, Money Heist is no exception. The final season of Netflix’s beloved caper series will hit the streaming service in two parts: the first five episodes coming on September 3 and the remaining five on December 3. But how are we supposed to get our Heist-ing fix before that?



After releasing a teaser two weeks ago, which featured The Professor (Álvaro Morte) chained to a chair and appearing, well, a little concerned about it, Netflix has finally dropped the rest of the trailer.



Heist aired initially on the Spanish network Antena 3, boasting the much better title La Casa De Papel. The English-language title doesn’t lie, though. Each season tracks different season-long capers, told through shifting perspectives, flashbacks, unreliable narration, and surprises. However, significant changes to the length of the episodes and seasons were made after Netflix purchased the show. Structurally, the seasons of Money Heist are a little confusing. The first two parts, consisting of 15 total episodes, aired in 2017. The show’s last season was broken into parts three and four and aired in 2019 and 2020.

Originally slated as a limited series, Money Heist’s popularity brought Netflix into the fold, granting the series another season with a drastically increased budget. The show was a pretty massive hit around the world. In addition to winning Best Drama Series at the International Emmys, Netflix released a documentary, Money Heist: The Phenomenon, about the show’s global impact in 2020. It’s also doing for Salvador Dali masks what V For Vendetta did for Guy Fawkes.

Along with Morte, Money Heist stars Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, and Miguel Herrán. Part five begins streaming on Netflix on September 3.

