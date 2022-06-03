A heist is in order for Netflix’s new series, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area. The first trailer for the South Korean series brings together a team of red jumpsuit-wearing individuals to rob the Korean Mint of 4 million won.

Adapted from the Spanish hit Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area “narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew—composed of top-class thieves—attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist from the mint in the Korean Peninsula,” according to the series logline.

The trailer follows The Professor (played by Yoo Ji-Tae) as he gathers his team of robbers, calling on class issues as he points out how “only the rich got richer” from the Joint Economic Area in the series. While their Robin Hood-style plot to steal 4 tr illion won from the Korean Unified Mint comes together, issues arise from within their own ranks and outside parties as a joint Korean task force begins to close in on them.

Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area stars Yoo Ji-Tae (Oldboy), Jeon Jong-Seo (Burning), Kim Yunjin (Lost), Park Hae-Soo (Squid Game), Lee Won-Jong (Frivolous Wife), Park Myung-Hoon (Parasite), Kim Sung-O, Kim Ji-Hoon, Jang Yoon-Ju , Lee Joobean, Lee Hyun-Woo , Kim Ji-Hoon, and Lee Kyu-Ho.

Directing the South Korean series is Kim Hong-Sun (The Age Of Blood), with scripts penned by Ryu Yong-Jae, Kim Hwan-Chae, and Choe Sung-Jun. BH Entertainment and Zium Content will be producing the Netflix show, with original series creator Álex Pina coming on as executive producer.

The original Spanish heist drama Money Heist became one of Netflix’s biggest hits after the company acquired the global streaming rights to the series back in 2017. More spin-offs are expected for the series, as Money Heist’s fifth and final season aired on the streamer last year.

Money Heist: Korea–Joint Economic Area begins streaming June 24 on Netflix.