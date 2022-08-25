The Umbrella Academy will face their final apocalypse with the fourth season. The offbeat superhero show was renewed by Netflix for one more adventure, wrapping up the mysterious plot introduced in the third season’s cliffhanger ending.



In a statement (per Deadline), showrunner Steve Blackman said, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Though fans of the show may be sad to see the Hargreeves go, the story seems to be reaching its logical conclusion: the team’s adopted father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), finally saw his machinations come to fruition, reuniting him with his deceased wife Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell). But the timeline recalibration might not have gone exactly to Reginald’s plans: “[Because] of Allison’s (Emmy Raver-Lampman) actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button,” Blackman explains in an interview with Tudum.

“So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline,” he continues. “There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

Series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Raver-Lampman, and Feore are all set to return for the fourth season. Deadline notes that there’s been no confirmation of a return for third-season regulars Adam Godley, Britne Oldford, and Genesis Rodriguez, whose character Sloane married Luther (Hopper) then disappeared when the timeline reset in the finale. It’s just one of the many mysteries to be unraveled when the show returns.