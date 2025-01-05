R.I.P. The Vivienne, inaugural RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner James Lee Williams, better known as the drag queen The Vivienne, was 32.

James Lee Williams, who, under the stage name The Vivienne, sashayed to the top of the drag world as the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died. Their manager, Simon Jones, confirmed that Williams died over the weekend. No cause of death was reported, and, per Williams, further details will not be released. They were 32.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams—The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones wrote on X. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken by the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Williams found drag after moving from a small town in North Wales to Liverpool to become a make-up artist. Within 10 years, she’d be one of Earth’s most famous Drag Queens. In 2015, they earned the title of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Ambassador after beating 21 other queens in a day-long competition hosted by RuPaul. Four years later, The Vivienne won the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“I’m made up; I’ve just won the first ever season of Drag Race UK—this is nuts,” Vivienne said after being crowned.” That crown is going to look gorgeous, I can see me there washing the dishes in it.”

After winning Drag Race, Vivienne became a staple of British television, starring in a six-part BBC documentary series, The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood, about the making of her music video in Los Angeles. Additionally, Vivienne hosted the web series I Like To Watch and appeared as a contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee, The Weakest Link, and Celebrity Mastermind. Vivienne, who took the name from their affinity for Vivienne Westwood couture, released the 2022 EP Bitch On Heels. They also competed in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and in 2023, became a finalist on Dancing On Ice. That year, Vivienne starred as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard Of Oz on London’s West End.

Williams married their longtime partner, David Ludford, in 2019. They separated in 2023.

During the finals of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Vivienne gave this advice to her younger self:

“You’re going to grow up with the most amazing family and the most amazing mum. And then you’re going to see the lights of the big city, and you’re going to make some wrong decisions. Just try and say no because in a few years’ time, it’s going to get you in a lot of trouble with your health and your friends and your home life. So just try and stay away from that. But you’re going to be doing what you love to do and that is just going to be such a hell of a ride because you’re going to end up on Drag Race with all these amazing people; and that is better than anything than anyone could ever give you.”