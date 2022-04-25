It looks like we’ll be waiting a little while longer for HBO’s new drama from The Weeknd (a.k.a Abel Tesfaye), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. The forthcoming series called The Idol is now undergoing reshoots and casting switch-ups in order to pursue a “new creative direction.”

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO says in a statement to Variety. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Per Variety’s report, it’s unclear who has departed the series and who plans on replacing them, but that will surely come to light soon enough. It’s also unknown how far the series plans on deviating from its original premise. It was previously announced that the show would follow “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” However, they are reshooting the six-episode season, despite production wrapping on several episodes already.

Lily Rose-Depp and Tesfaye were originally attached as the project leads, with Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), and Steve Zissis on as series regulars. Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche were signed on in recurring roles.

Atlanta’s Amy Seimetz was previously announced as The Idol’s director and executive producer, with Joe Epstein serving as showrunner. Additionally, Succession’s Mary Laws was announced as a series writer and co-executive producer.

While Tesfaye appeared as himself in Uncut Gems, The Idol marks his first lead acting performance. The “Blinding Lights” singer also previously delved into the animation side of television, writing and starring in an episode of American Dad, as well as recently voicing a character on The Simpsons.