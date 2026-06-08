Animated, gross-out sci-fi indie The Weird Kidz finally gets a national release The animated cult classic in the making takes Stranger Things on an acid trip.

Three years after the animated indie played Annecy and Fightfest, The Weird Kidz are finally taking their show on the road. The gross-out comedy from the folks behind Rick And Morty, May, and Anomalisa is an animated wonder that takes the sci-fi horrors of adolescence and turns them into sci-fi horror. Written, directed, and single-handedly animated by Zach Pressero, the film follows three pre-teen boys, an older brother, and his girlfriend on a weekend campout in the desert. Unfortunately, amid puberty, amputations, and a small town teeming with crazies and creatures, things don’t go according to plan.