Animated, gross-out sci-fi indie The Weird Kidz finally gets a national release

The animated cult classic in the making takes Stranger Things on an acid trip.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 8, 2026 | 10:00am
Courtesy of Sound & Vision
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Animated, gross-out sci-fi indie The Weird Kidz finally gets a national release

Three years after the animated indie played Annecy and Fightfest, The Weird Kidz are finally taking their show on the road. The gross-out comedy from the folks behind Rick And MortyMay, and Anomalisa is an animated wonder that takes the sci-fi horrors of adolescence and turns them into sci-fi horror. Written, directed, and single-handedly animated by Zach Pressero, the film follows three pre-teen boys, an older brother, and his girlfriend on a weekend campout in the desert. Unfortunately, amid puberty, amputations, and a small town teeming with crazies and creatures, things don’t go according to plan. 

Here’s the trailer:

Completed in 2022, the indie found some festival success but struggled to find distribution. After becoming a cult hit at festivals, the film is hitting the road this summer and touring the United States. The Weird Kidz national rollout begins on July 10. For more information, visit www.TheWeirdKidz.com.

 
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