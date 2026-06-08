Animated, gross-out sci-fi indie The Weird Kidz finally gets a national release
The animated cult classic in the making takes Stranger Things on an acid trip.Courtesy of Sound & Vision
Three years after the animated indie played Annecy and Fightfest, The Weird Kidz are finally taking their show on the road. The gross-out comedy from the folks behind Rick And Morty, May, and Anomalisa is an animated wonder that takes the sci-fi horrors of adolescence and turns them into sci-fi horror. Written, directed, and single-handedly animated by Zach Pressero, the film follows three pre-teen boys, an older brother, and his girlfriend on a weekend campout in the desert. Unfortunately, amid puberty, amputations, and a small town teeming with crazies and creatures, things don’t go according to plan.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.