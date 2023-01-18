No, there isn't a Theo James-George Michael biopic on the way

Despite some recent rumors, fans hoping for a Bohemian Rhapsody-style romp chronicling the life of Wham! frontman George Michael will just have to continue to have faith. After The Daily Mail reported that a new “big-budget” biopic about the pop star was in the works with The White Lotus’ Theo James in talks for the lead and with the support of Michael’s estate, the latter stepped in to clarify their position.

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” a statement from Michael’s estate, posted to his website on Monday, reads. “On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

The Daily Mail is only the most recent publication to report on a Michael biopic. Back in 2021, The Sun’s Simon Boyle reported that Michael’s estate was “keen to move ahead” with a film on his life, but disputes between relatives and friends on the narrative arc the project would follow led to an indefinite hold.

Advertisement

Where does the possible film’s possible lead fit into the mix? For his part, James has remained mum on any Michael-related project, but he did share that he would “love” to play Michael during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. Per James, he’s perfect for the role, as Michael is “a lot of Greek, and I’m a lot of Greek.”

Michael, who died in 2016, has had his life story told on film before. The 2017 documentary George Michael: Freedom featured narration from Michael recorded shortly before his death. Collaborators, admirers, and friends like Naomi Campbell, Elton John, and Liam Gallagher also contributed; the film was re-released with new footage last June as George Michael: Freedom Uncut.