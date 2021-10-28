Plus

No, it isn’t a sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s underrated black comedy—The Informant: Fear And Faith In The Heartland (Hulu 11/1) is instead a documentary about Dan Day, an FBI informant who infiltrated a Kansas City militia group. On the heels of Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island comes the U.S. theatrical release of her very first feature, All Is Forgiven (select and digital theaters 11/5). Mel Gibson plays ex-con Scott Eastwood’s psychiatrist (!?) in the B-action thriller Dangerous (select theaters and VOD 11/5). Nina Dobrev gets cat-fished for the holidays in the romantic comedy Love Hard (Netflix 11/5). Georgian festival favorite What We Do See When We Look At The Sky? (select theaters 11/12) complicates a meet-cute with a magic curse. A dinner party in the mountains becomes a folk-horror nightmare in The Feast (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 11/19). Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time (select theaters and VOD 11/19) is a documentary profile nearly 40 years in the making. If The Humans doesn’t satiate your hunger for scary-leaning Thanksgiving fare, the aliens-in-a-toy-store horror-comedy Black Friday (select theaters 11/19; VOD 11/23) offers another helping. And the animated The Summit Of The Gods (select theaters 11/24; Netflix 11/30) follows a photographer retracing the steps of a mountaineer.

