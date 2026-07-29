Michael B. Jordan reintroduces himself in first Thomas Crown Affair teaser

Jordan's first major post-Oscar project finds him both in front of and behind the camera.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 29, 2026 | 11:05am
Screenshot: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube
Film News The Thomas Crown Affair
Michael B. Jordan reintroduces himself in first Thomas Crown Affair teaser

No one could have known a decade ago, when Michael B. Jordan’s remake of The Thomas Crown Affair was first reported to be in the works, that it would end up being his first major role after winning his Best Actor Oscar. (We’re ignoring his voice role in the animated Netflix kids’ movie Swapped.) But now that it is, the already-anticipated project has a new heft, seeing as Jordan isn’t only starring in the thing but directing it, too. Almost as soon as the trailer introduces us to “Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan,” it introduces us to “The director of Creed III,” which is, of course, also Jordan. This point is: This is his movie, and although the first teaser is built around introducing us to the character, it assumes we already have a pretty good idea of who we’re dealing with. 

This isn’t just because of Jordan’s fame and acclaim; this is the second remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. The original film from 1968 starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and took place in Boston, while the first remake in 1999 mostly took place in New York and starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. Adria Arjona stars alongside Jordan in the 2027 version. It’s not totally clear where this version takes place other than, generally, all over the world, which would make sense for the reported direction of the latest film. Per Entertainment Weekly, it’s been suggested that the heist element in this version will see Thomas recover artifacts from colonial powers that had been stolen during occupations (which sounds sort of like Jordan’s Black Panther character). We’ll know more when The Thomas Crown Affair hits theaters on March 5.

 
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