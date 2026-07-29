Michael B. Jordan reintroduces himself in first Thomas Crown Affair teaser Jordan's first major post-Oscar project finds him both in front of and behind the camera.

No one could have known a decade ago, when Michael B. Jordan’s remake of The Thomas Crown Affair was first reported to be in the works, that it would end up being his first major role after winning his Best Actor Oscar. (We’re ignoring his voice role in the animated Netflix kids’ movie Swapped.) But now that it is, the already-anticipated project has a new heft, seeing as Jordan isn’t only starring in the thing but directing it, too. Almost as soon as the trailer introduces us to “Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan,” it introduces us to “The director of Creed III,” which is, of course, also Jordan. This point is: This is his movie, and although the first teaser is built around introducing us to the character, it assumes we already have a pretty good idea of who we’re dealing with.