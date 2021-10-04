Oscar winner and unconfirmed alien shapeshifter Tilda Swinton’s acting career travels across art house films, blockbuster superhero movies, thrillers of all forms, David Bowie music videos, children’s fantasy series, erotic dramas, and more. The territory she’s yet to delve into is musicals, until now.

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, and Stephen Graham all star in The End, a Golden Age musical about the last human family. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer (The Act of Killing, The Look Of Silence) will direct the film, with production beginning through Neon in 2022.

Swinton won an Oscar in 2007 playing a morally compromised attorney in Michael Clayton, and is known for her work in the psychological thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin, numerous Wes Anderson features, Bong Joon-Ho’s Snowpiercer, and The Chronicles Of Narnia series. Her upcoming films include Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, Anderson’s The French Dispatch, George Miller’s epic fantasy romance film Three Thousand Years of Longing, and Palme D’or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s fellow Neon production, Memoria.

MacKay broke out in the states for his starring role in Sam Mendes’ 1917, in which he played a war battered soldier with a dire message to deliver. However, his first ever role was Curly in the live-action adaptation of Peter Pan (2003). In addition to The End, MacKay’s will soon star in the adaptation of Robert Harris’ Munich: The Edge of War and Nathalie Biancheri’s drama Wolf, alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Graham played Al Capone in the crime drama series Boardwalk Empire, and most recently appeared in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Neon’s got quite the slate of upcoming releases, with their most recent being Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane. Pablo Larrain’s Spencer arrives in November, featuring Kristen Stewart’s as princess Diana. Other upcoming features include the animated Flee, starring Riz Ahmed, and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman.