We’ve already gotten a few glimpses at Pablo Larraín’s new film Spencer—including a teaser trailer that reveals Kristen Stewart’s take on Lady Diana Spencer in all her “Looking pretty stressed out about this whole royal family business” glory. Now, Neon has released a full trailer for Larrain’s film, which stars Stewart as Lady Di, attempting to weather the holidays immediately preceding her divorce from Prince Charles, even as the ever-present paparazzi fixation on her only looms.



In her write-up of Spencer for our rundown of all the biggest films at the Venice Film Festival, where Larraín’s movie made its debut, Leila Latif praised Stewart’s turn as Spencer, calling it “loving, paranoid, beautiful, self-obsessed, and witty.” (Also, she apparently pulls the accent off, always an open question even when extremely talented performers take on these sorts of transa tlantic parts.) Meanwhile, the film co-stars Jack Farthing as Diana’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, and Stella Gonnet as Queen Elizabeth, both embodying the coldness and excess of the British crown. Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins also star as others trapped (or thriving) within the strict world of royal protocol and power.



Stewart’s portrayal of Diana Spencer is, of course, just one of several pop culture takes on Lady Di that have floated around the pop culture sphere in recent years; Naomi Watts played the character in Diana back in 2013, while Emma Corrin was just nominated at the recent Emmys for her portrayal of her on The Crown. (Elizabeth Debicki is set to take the part next season.) Spencer, though, has the benefit of intense focus: In that same write-up, Latif writes that the film has “more in common with The Shining than The Crown,” focused on the paradoxical claustrophobia of the castles and estates of the royal world.

Spencer is set to continue making the festival rounds for a few more months, before opening wide in theaters on November 5.