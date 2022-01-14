The holiday season just passed, but Tim Allen’s ready to get in the Christmas spirit again. The actor is reprising his role as regular guy-turned-Santa Claus Scott Calvin in Disney+’s The Santa Clause limited series, per Deadline.



Allen also gets to reunite with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who’s serving as the showrunner and executive producer on The Santa Clause series. Allen starred in Last Man Standing for nine seasons, until the series’ cancellation in May 2021.

In this Santa Clause series, Scott “is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and, more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the Pole.”

The news of a Santa Clause show also coincides with the internet’s recent obsession with the franchise’s character Bernard The Elf, played by David Krumholtz. In November, comedian and TV critic Ashley Ray tweeted, “rt if this character was formative to your sexual orientation or gender identity” about Bernard. It quickly went viral, resulting in Ray interviewing Krumholtz for Vulture, where he discussed finding out how much the character meant to fans of the franchise. Krumholtz also commented on why the beloved character didn’t appear in the third movie, saying the character “got devalued a little bit” and he “couldn’t in good conscience do it.”

There are already plenty of tweets asking Disney+ to bring back Bernard, but it still remains to be seen whether or not the streaming service has p lans to bring back other original cast members, in addition to Allen .