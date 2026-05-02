Tim Heidecker reveals God and Satan have teamed up to help him take InfoWars
A judge may have delayed Heidecker and The Onion's InfoWars takeover, but it didn't stop the comedian from screaming out an 18-minute "Emergency Statement" Friday night.
Although the legal saga of The Onion and comedian Tim Heidecker’s efforts to seize the reins of long-running conspiracy show InfoWars may have hit a little snag this week—with a Texas judge intervening to block the comedy brand’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, from licensing Alex Jones’ high-volume brand of bloviating for its own satiric intent—that didn’t stop Heidecker from damn-near blowing out his voice last night declaring that victory is imminent. The comedian took to the online airwaves Friday evening for an “Emergency Statement” about the forthcoming sale, which is to say, an 18-minute trial run for what his tenure as creative director for InfoWars might look like, posted to The Onion‘s YouTube channel.
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