Tim Heidecker reveals God and Satan have teamed up to help him take InfoWars

Although the legal saga of The Onion and comedian Tim Heidecker’s efforts to seize the reins of long-running conspiracy show InfoWars may have hit a little snag this week—with a Texas judge intervening to block the comedy brand’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, from licensing Alex Jones’ high-volume brand of bloviating for its own satiric intent—that didn’t stop Heidecker from damn-near blowing out his voice last night declaring that victory is imminent. The comedian took to the online airwaves Friday evening for an “Emergency Statement” about the forthcoming sale, which is to say, an 18-minute trial run for what his tenure as creative director for InfoWars might look like, posted to The Onion‘s YouTube channel.

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The result was a high-energy dose of extremely loud satire of Jones’ whole deal, as Heidecker celebrated his hated enemy being forced to take InfoWars offline, revealed that (given that he’s an alleged devil-worshiper) he’d brokered a peace deal between God and Satan to get the acquisition done, and took calls from such luminaries as “Donald Trump” and “A.J.” (Who was definitely not another comedian doing his own Jones impression, leading to the caller and Heidecker getting into a protracted uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-off between promises to “rub one another down.”)

From a strictly comedy point of view, the video may serve as a litmus test for you as to whether “The Onion and Tim Heidecker take over InfoWars” is one of those things that simply sounds funny, or if it actually has longer comedic legs; certainly, it demonstrates that Heidecker has his version of Jones locked down, stammering and shouting his way through attacks on his enemies and ads for a “piss for gold” service with total commitment. It also serves as a nice reminder that there’s an actual real-world reason for the silliness—besides making Jones even more miserable than he seems like he perpetually already is—as Heidecker repeatedly emphasized that the project is being launched in support of the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, who successfully sued Jones for defamation after he claimed they were lying about their children being murdered, and who’ve received essentially nothing from him (despite being owed more than a billion dollars) in the years since.