HBO orders the extremely Tim Robinson series The Chair Company The Chair Company doesn't have a release date yet

One day, we might get doubles and even triples of Tim Robinson‘s work on HBO, but for now, one show is more than enough. The network just ordered a new, half-hour comedy from the writer and zipline-enjoyer, titled The Chair Company. Robinson will star in and write the show, which he’s also set to executive produce with his I Think You Should Leave partner Zach Kanin.

Not much is being revealed about the actual content of the show as of this writing, but the logline reads as follows: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.” In other words, the protagonist, named William Ronald Trosper, is a Tim Robinson character. Hopefully, he has a few pairs of calico-cut pants stored away if the investigation gets especially dicey.

“With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads,” Executive Vice President of HBO & Max Comedy Programming, Amy Gravitt, said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show.” In their own statement, Robinson and Kanin added, “We are so excited and thankful to get to make this show with HBO, HyperObject, and all of the amazing cast and crew that have helped to create it.”

In addition to Robinson, The Chair Company will star Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips also guest-starred in the pilot as Jeff Levjman.

Take all of our bones (and by that, we of course mean our money).