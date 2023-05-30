I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s not all screaming and big reactions that populate these sketches, although those may stand out most at first watch. Upon subsequent viewings, be sure to catch the tiny nods, the looks of embarrassment that sweep across the characters’ faces, lines of background dialogue, and the polite group chuckle that swells after each half-joke delivered by workshop leaders, tour guides, and the like. The range of vocal tones is a huge part of the humor, too. Yeah, it gets loud, but it also gets sing-songy, guttural, and mumbly-quiet. They even subtitle a line in a sketch this season because it’s delivered in an ashamed whisper.

If you appreciate a good comedic name, the ones in ITYSL don’t disappoint. You’ve got the characters Barch Barley and Don Bon Darley, businesses called Darmine Doggy Door and L&L Limos, and the game show Danny Green’s Photo Wall Of Metal Metal Motto Search with its own “Metalloid Maniac.” If you appreciate a good guest star, the ones in season three all hold their own, too. There are returning guests Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, Connor O’Malley, and Biff Wiff (he played Santa, the actor, back in season two), as well as new faces Tim Meadows, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, and Beck Bennett. As Sam Richardson’s pageant host from the season two “Little Buff Boys” Competition once said, “What a CROP!” Which is all to say: Watch this show.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season three premieres May 30 on Netflix