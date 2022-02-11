When last we covered Today hosts Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic reporting the news, they were quite understandably unable to get through a story about Jeff Bezos’ giant gleaming rocket dong without killing themselves laughing at the sight of it in the process. Now, picking back right back up from where they left off, the anchors are garnering international attention because one of them pronounced “couch” like “cooch” and the other couldn’t stop giggling at it.

The morning news segment was, in theory, meant to give viewers tips on how to maintain their lawns and sees Langdon and Stefanovic talking to some landscapers about a warm weather variety of grass known in Australia as “couch grass.” Though this is an extremely mundane topic, Stefanovic is tickled pink by Langdon showing a picture of her lawn and then asking the landscapers for advice on maintaining the plant she pronounces as “cooch.”

Advertisement

“My cooch is dying,” she says, which makes Stefanovic cross his arms and start wheezing with suppressed laughter. Langdon looks on puzzled, leaving dead air.

“What have you been doing to it, if it’s dying?” one of the landscapers helpfully asks on the other end of the video call.

“Well, the dog pees all over it,” Langdon responds.

“Try to keep the dog off it ...” the landscaper says. “And yeah, you’ll probably see results.”

At this “cooch” advice, Stefanovic snorts and then starts laughing aloud. When the feed cuts back to him, he’s hiding his face behind a sheet of paper. Langdon tries to continue, asking if it was a mistake to get cooch for her lawn.

“No, cooch is good considering if it’s going to be raining on it. Cooch has got really good wear and tear tolerance, so it can recover quickly.”

Advertisement

“Alright, so the dog’s gotta go,” Langdon says, laughing herself now. “To save the cooch.”

They wrap up the segment with Stefanovic, now composed, saying, “We’ll have more great stuff after this break ... if we’re still on-air.”



Advertisement

With that done, we may now look forward to seeing the Today crew again when, inevitably, something they report on reminds them of a butt and they can’t stop laughing at it.



[via Boing Boing]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com