Tom Brady continues to chart his post-football entertainment career with a new Netflix collaboration. The NFL’s GOAT has signed on to executive produce the streamer’s new series of specials GROAT, or Greatest Roasts Of All Time, Variety reports.

Not only will Brady be a producer of roasts, he’ll also be the show’s first roastee. His special will film in 2023 after his (final?) football season has concluded. Additional details and a list of roasters have yet to be announced.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, got the jabs started early, joking: “We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” per Variety. He added: “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

For his part, Brady said of his involvement: “To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’” He is joined on GROAT by executive producers Casey Patterson, Carol Donovan, and Jeff Ross, the infamous “Roastmaster General” (Ross also produces Netflix’s Historical Roasts).

The recently un-retired athlete has a number of film and television projects to fall back on, should he ever decide to actually hang up the helmet. In February, it was announced that he would produce and star in Eighty For Brady, a comedy about a group of women (Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) who “take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Variety reported in May that Brady will join Fox Sports as an analyst once his career on the field is over. After that news was announced, he wrote on Twitter: “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers.” So it may be a long time still before Brady commits to a comedy career full-time.

