It turns out Tom Brady is just like any other retiree in that he’s using his retirement from the NFL to pick up new hobbies. Brady is apparently taking up acting in and producing films, starting with the football-themed road trip comedy 80 For Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also managed to book Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as the film’s leads.

Advertisement

Per the description over at THR, 80 For Brady is inspired by a true story, and “tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.” Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field will star as the four friends.

Now, Brady does have some acting experience, but it’s been pretty limited to playing himself in features such as Ted 2, and appearing in the series Entourage, Living With Yourself and The Simpsons. (In 2003, however, he did take on a role as “Computer Geek #1" in the Matt Damon comedy Stuck On You.) With his long list of experience playing himself, it’s probably a good thing he’s just going to do it once more.



The most recent project that Brady executive-produced was the television documentary Man In The Arena, which is about his own football career.



80 For Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. The two wrote the script based on a draft by the Booksmart duo Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Marvin appears in the forthcoming Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed , and he co-wrote and starred in The Climb.

Production on 80 For Brady is set to begin in the spring.