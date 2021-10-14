It is the fate of all things with Tom Clancy’s name on them to just… keep going, on and on and on. This has been true for years in the literary world, with sequels to his books still coming out long after his death, and it’s been true for quite some time in the video game world as well (where “Tom Clancy’s” has essentially become a genre unto itself).

And if it wasn’t already the case for television, it is now: The Hollywood Reporter says that Amazon’s Jack Ryan series—a modern-day reboot of the classic Tom Clancy hero—has been renewed for a fourth season. The show stars John Krasinski, who will never outrun his association with The Office, and each season involves new and exciting ways for his character to get involved in complicated global politics and somehow become the one guy who can save the day.

The fourth season will also see the addition of Michael Peña, who will be in “multiple episodes” but whose character is being kept secret at the moment. That probably just means he’ll be integral to the plot and Amazon doesn’t want to spoil that, but our constant coverage of superhero movies is now making us hope this is a sign of some movement on Amazon’s nascent Tom Clancy Cinematic Universe (the only other entry, Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse, came out earlier this year).

Maybe Michael Peña is playing Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell? Or somebody from Rainbow Six? It’s hard to say what will happen in season four, because season three of Jack Ryan hasn’t even come out yet—hell, it doesn’t even have a premiere date yet. Season two premiered two years ago, though, so what difference will waiting an additional indeterminate length of time make? Either way, congratulations to Amazon for evidently having an immeasurable level of confidence in this series.