Newswire

Tom Hanks, Andrew Dominik's Blonde lead 2023 Razzie Award nominations

Ana de Armas is spared, despite Blonde earning 8 Razzie nominations

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Blonde
Image: Netflix

While tomorrow’s Oscar nominations will set out to celebrate everything good that happened in cinema over the last year, the Razzie Award nominations are here now to revel in some of the truly bad performances and projects from 2022.

Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads this year’s nominations, with 8 nods, including for Worst Picture and Worst Director. Blonde’s star Ana de Armas has been granted mercy with zero nominations, but nearly everyone else involved is taking the flak for the film, including supporting actors Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. Dominik even earned a nom under the Worst Screen Couple for his performance opposite “His Issues with Women.”

43rd Razzie© Nominations

Other frontrunners for the Razzie nominations include Mod Son and Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning, Disney’s Pinocchio (the far worse of two Pinocchio adaptations this year), and predictably, Marvel’s Morbius.

Under the acting categories, Tom Hanks earned two nods for his uniquely terrible lead performances in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, as well as for his role of Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. Pete Davidson follows right behind Hanks, with nominations for his starring voice role in Marmaduke, as well as his cameo role in Good Mourning.

See the full list of nominations below:

Worst Picture
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius

Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
Both 365 Days Sequels—365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend

Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay
Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

