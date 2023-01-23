Tom Hanks, Andrew Dominik's Blonde lead 2023 Razzie Award nominations

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

While tomorrow’s Oscar nominations will set out to celebrate everything good that happened in cinema over the last year, the Razzie Award nominations are here now to revel in some of the truly bad performances and projects from 2022.

Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads this year’s nominations, with 8 nods, including for Worst Picture and Worst Director. Blonde’s star Ana de Armas has been granted mercy with zero nominations, but nearly everyone else involved is taking the flak for the film, including supporting actors Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. Dominik even earned a nom under the Worst Screen Couple for his performance opposite “His Issues with Women.”

Other frontrunners for the Razzie nominations include Mod Son and Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning, Disney’s Pinocchio (the far worse of two Pinocchio adaptations this year), and predictably, Marvel’s Morbius.

Under the acting categories, Tom Hanks earned two nods for his uniquely terrible lead performances in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, as well as for his role of Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. Pete Davidson follows right behind Hanks, with nominations for his starring voice role in Marmaduke, as well as his cameo role in Good Mourning.

See the full list of nominations below:

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

Both 365 Days Sequels—365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless