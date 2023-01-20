2023 Oscar nominations we want to see

Best Supporting Actress: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once - The bagel

Everything Everywhere All At Once required every cast member to show their range as they embodied different versions of their characters across multiple universes, but perhaps the biggest transformation was between Stephanie Hsu’s meek Joy and her unhinged counterpart, Jobu. Despite being shut out of the supporting actress category at the Golden Globes (co-star Jamie Lee Curtis got a nod, but ultimately lost to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett), Hsu has been steadily accumulating nominations and awards from several other organizations and critics associations. Hopefully, the Academy is paying attention.