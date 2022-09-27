For a man making a film about Marilyn Monroe, Blonde director Andrew Dominik seems to not really pay any respect to the actress or her work. In a shared outtake from a new interview for the British Film Institute’s Sight and Sound with the director, Dominik calls Monroe’s famed romantic comedy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, a film about “well-dressed whores.”



“Does anyone watch Marilyn Monroe movies? ” Dominik says before going into his sexist, ill-conceived, and outright stupid take on the Howard Hawks-directed film.

This is not the only time Dominik throws around the word “whore” in the interview, as he also shares his strange, misogynistic thoughts on Monroe’s status as a sex symbol in Hollywood—mentioning Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in the process.

“Well, she was a strange sex symbol because she doesn’t have to die at the end [of her films] like a Barbara Stanwyck or a Rita Hayworth,” Dominik says. “But she had to be a little baby. So, when she sings ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’—it’s like, is that sisterly advice, ‘ If you’re gonna fuck, make sure you get paid’ ? Or is it just romanticised whoredom?”

Throughout the interview, Dominik makes it blatantly clear that he’s not interested in the person that was Marilyn Monroe (or her legacy), but how he could use her life and image to make a film that barrages the user with trauma, sexual assault, and a talking fetus.

He caps it off with probably the most damning reasoning as to not see a film made by a director who obviously lacks any respect for the subject of his film (who was a real, living, breathing person).

When asked about the effect of Blonde on viewers’ longtime perception of Monroe, Dominik says, “Does anyone care, really? People who make films tend to think they’re incredibly important. But it’s just a movie about Marilyn Monroe. And there are going to be a lot more movies about Marilyn Monroe.”

Maybe don’t waste your time watching “just a movie about Marilyn Monroe” based on the wildly fictionalized version of her life and spend a much more pleasant film run watching her in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, or Some Like It Hot, or The Misfits, or literally any other film.