A well-rested Tom Holland returns to acting for new Christopher Nolan movie The new Spider-Man “needs work,” so Tom Holland swinging into Christopher Nolan’s latest.

Remember Tom Holland? It’s been a while since he’s been in a movie. After bookending Spider-Man: No Way Home with Cherry and Uncharted, followed by The Crowded Room, Holland announced a break from acting in 2023. It was a wise move that gave us time to wonder whether Holland could bring that Peter Parker charm to any other role. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan thinks maybe.

Tom Holland has joined Matt Damon to lead Christopher Nolan’s top-secret new project for Universal. The film, which has no title or synopsis (but is supposedly not set in the present), is due in July 2026.

Holland is reportedly prepping for a brand-new Spider-Man adventure, making this the most prolonged period without a live-action Spider-Man movie since 2012. Rest assured, one is on the way. Holland says the Spider-Man 4 script is “excellent” but “needs work,” and who knows what that could mean, considering Spider-Man: No Way Home had three characters with the same name.

Speaking to the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland bemoaned a problem all filmmakers must overcome to reach their artistic potential: Timeline inconsistencies with fellow franchise content. Being a “small cog in a large machine” that “has got to keep running” means that a Spider-Man movie must “fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.” That’s movie magic, baby.

Of course, when Tom Holland reads a script, it’s with his Spider-Man co-star and romantic partner Zendaya. Holland told Rich Roll that the couple read it a few weeks ago and “at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.” As hard as it is to imagine Zendaya saying, “This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect,” we wish someone gave her a copy of Joker: Folie À Deux for assessment.