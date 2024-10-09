Christopher Nolan to keep spinning Universal globe for next movie After the success of Oppenheimer, Mr. Nolan is staying put at Universal for his next movie

Adding insult to injury to Warner Bros. Discovery’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend, former WB crown jewel Christopher Nolan will be staying with Universal Studios for the foreseeable future. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the director’s next movie will be for Universal, which released last year’s Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer. Clearly, Nolan is happy with the experience. He made the movie he wanted to (a three-hour drama about physics). It somehow made nearly a billion dollars despite being a three-hour drama about physics, and Nolan won his first Best Director statue.

Like almost all his movies from the previous decade (except Interstellar), the new film will open in mid-to-late July. Universal has it slated for July 17, 2026. Matt Damon, who co-starred in Oppenheimer and had a weird little role in Interstellar, is in talks to star. However, details regarding the movie’s plot are being kept under wraps. We’re crossing our fingers for 2enet.

It sounds like the joke is still on Warner Bros., which infamously torched its relationship with Nolan over the disastrous day-and-date release plan from 2020. Nolan reportedly considered reuniting with Yakko, Wakko, and Dot earlier this year, but unfortunately for the brothers (and sister), this latest project wasn’t up for auction like Oppenheimer. The new project went “straight to the studio,” The Hollywood Reporter writes. Nolan made a name for himself at Warners with his wildly successful Dark Knight movies, presaging whatever the hell is going on in Joker: Folie À Deux. After Tenet, Warner Bros. lost Nolan but continued making wild, chaotic choices, like shelving Batgirl and releasing a Joker sequel. What can we say? Some studios just want to watch the world burn.