Tom Hooper released from movie jail to direct Netflix adaptation of Millie Bobby Brown novel

Tom Hooper’s 2010s were full of ups and downs. In 2011, he won the Academy Award for Best Director, and in 2013, he directed Anne Hathaway to an Oscar for Les Miserables. Then, with just days left in the decade, he released Cats in December 2019, an infamous disaster that is still the subject of derision and scorn more than six years later. Now, Hooper has finally found a follow-up project in Nineteen Steps, though we suppose it remains to be seen whether those steps are up or down.

Nineteen Steps is a novel co-written by Netflix mainstay Millie Bobby Brown, which debuted in 2023. The novel is a romance set in WWII London—a setting Hooper is well acquainted with after The King’s Speech and perhaps, though it’s not really clear, Cats. According to Deadline, Nineteen Steps was both a New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller. It features, on its first page, the incredible sentence: “It was hot — the kind of heat that makes you long for the weather to cool down.” Brown published Nineteen Steps when she was just nineteen years old, and will produce and likely star in the adaptation for Netflix.

Clearly, Brown holds some real sway at Netflix. Earlier this month, she withdrew from the Kerri Strug biopic Perfect, which ended up sidelining the whole project. Still, given that its putting in the work to adapt her novel, it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between her and the streamer.