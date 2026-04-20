Tom Hooper released from movie jail to direct Netflix adaptation of Millie Bobby Brown novel
The Academy Award-winning director hasn't helmed a feature since 2019's Cats.Screenshot: Charlie Rose/YouTube
Tom Hooper’s 2010s were full of ups and downs. In 2011, he won the Academy Award for Best Director, and in 2013, he directed Anne Hathaway to an Oscar for Les Miserables. Then, with just days left in the decade, he released Cats in December 2019, an infamous disaster that is still the subject of derision and scorn more than six years later. Now, Hooper has finally found a follow-up project in Nineteen Steps, though we suppose it remains to be seen whether those steps are up or down.
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