Following a brain aneurysm that left the actor in critical condition last week, Tom Sizemore’s family has begun “deciding end of life matters” for the 61-year-old. In a statement to Variety, Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said Monday that “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision.” They will be making a full statement on the matter this Wednesday.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received,” Lago said. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm in his Los Angeles home on February 18. After being rushed to the hospital, he was placed in critical condition, which Lago described as a “wait and see situation.” There have been no further updates on his condition until now.

The troubled actor has had many highs and lows in Hollywood. A dependable Hollywood bruiser, who could fit in with gangsters, tough guys, cops, and soldiers, Sizemore’s appeared in numerous critical and commercial successes. His run in the 90s included memorable performances in True Romance, Heat, and Saving Private Ryan, working with directors including Michael Mann, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Michael Bay, and Martin Scorsese. More recently, he appeared as the whimpering insurance agent Anthony Sinclair in the 2017 Twin Peaks revival.

However, having struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager, Sizemore derailed his career in the 2000s due to numerous domestic abuse incidents. In 2003, he was sentenced to seven months in prison after being convicted of abuse against his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. He would again be convicted of domestic abuse in 2017, narrowly avoiding jail time. He spent much of the last two decades appearing on television rehabilitation shows, such as Dr. Phil and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, which also featured Fleiss.

