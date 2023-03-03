Tom Sizemore, star of Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, and more, has died after suffering from a brain aneurysm. He was 61 years old.

Earlier this week, it had been reported that “doctors informed [Sizemore’s] family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision.” This came after the actor had been in the hospital for nearly ten days following the aneurysm. On Friday evening, Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, issued a statement, saying, “ It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His b rother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Sizemore began his career in 1989, most prominently playing a small part in Oliver Stone’s Born On The Fourth Of July. He went on to appear in films like Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, True Romance, Heat, Pearl Harbor, and many more. On television, he had roles in Robbery Homicide Division, Entourage, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Shooter, and, perhaps most notably, Twin Peaks: The Return.

Though he accumulated numerous credits and worked with a number of high-profile directors over the years, Sizemore’s career was marred by controversy. He struggled with addiction issues throughout his life, struggles which were documented in the VH1 reality series Shooting Sizemore in 2007 and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010. He was convicted multiple times for domestic violence, first in 2011 and again in 2017, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was accused of sexual abuse of a minor on the set of Born Killers in 2003, though prosecutors declined to file charges at the time and a lawsuit regarding the incident was dismissed in 2020, per USA Today. He faced frequent legal troubles, and as recently as 2019 was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm on February 18, and has been hospitalized ever since.