Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for Saving Private Ryan, Heat, and Black Hawk Down, is reportedly in “critical condition” after suffering a brain aneurysm. That’s from Deadline, which says Sizemore was found at his home early this morning and transported to a hospital, with his manager saying that he is “under observation” now and that it’s a “wait and see situation.” The statement also noted, “h is family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no future updates at this time,” so that’s where it stands at this point as far as we know.

Sizemore has had various legal problems over the years, including a domestic violence conviction and other domestic abuse charges, and he has been open about his long battle with substance abuse. He once credited his Heat co-star Robert De Niro with saving his life, telling a story in an interview about how De Niro essentially forced him into rehab in the mid-‘90s by driving Sizemore to the airport and telling him that he wasn’t going to let him die.

But it has been an ongoing battle for Sizemore, who appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil to talk about his life and his struggles with substance abuse, and he also appeared on a season of Celebrity Rehab in 2010 alongside ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss (who he had been convicted of domestic violence against in 2003), with both of them agreeing to appear on the show together ahead of time.

Deadline notes that Sizemore stars in upcoming indie horror movie Impuratus as a detective in the ‘30s investigating the strange death-bed confession of a Civil War veteran. He also had a memorable appearance a few years ago on Twin Peaks: The Return as a shady insurance salesman who crosses paths with “Dougie Jones.”