Tony Dokoupil wouldn't have his job without Trump, says Trump

In the near-decade since Donald Trump first came to power, we’ve learned that deference to him always works, that he would never abandon an ally for a better offer or just for the hell of it. Like when the new owners of CBS paid Trump $16 million because he was mad at 60 Minutes, he totally didn’t turn around months later to claim that “60 Minutes has treated me far worse since the so-called ‘takeover,’ than they have ever treated me before.” Oh wait, that’s exactly what he did.

Last night, that same channel ran an interview between the president and its newly-minuted Evening News anchor, Tony Dokoupil. Believe it or not, the network’s interference with a 60 Minutes feature about CECOT or its tribute to the awesome Marco Rubio did not prevent the president from trying to humiliate his interviewer. “If [Harris] got in, you probably wouldn’t have a job right now. Your boss, who’s an amazing guy, might be bust, okay?” Trump told a seemingly confused Dokoupil in the interview. “That’s how bad- might be bust. I doubt it in his case, but you never know. Let me just tell you, you wouldn’t have this job. You wouldn’t have this job, certainly whatever the hell they’re paying you.”

Even if Trump is trying to take credit for creating jobs (and he probably shouldn’t), one would imagine there would still be an anchor of the CBS Evening News. (There used to be two, in fact!) The question of whether Dokoupil specifically would have this job is different. The Independent reports today that compared to the first week of the previous Evening News anchors, Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, viewership ratings are down 13 percent overall and 20 percent in the key 25-54 advertising demographic. (Compared to the same week last year, ratings are down 20 percent and 27 percent, respectively.) At the end of the interview, Dokoupil circles back to the question of his job, saying, “For the record, I do think I’d have this job even if the other guys won.” Responds Trump: “Yeah, but at a lesser salary. Thank you very much.”