CBS moves Tony Dokoupil from Mornings to Evening News

In the first major staffing decision of the Bari Weiss era, CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will be the new anchor of CBS Evening News. The news was shared this morning on the show, with Dokoupil telling the audience that CBS Evening News is “a massively important show, it has a massively important history,” per Entertainment Weekly. “It’s the oldest, boldest, most storied, battle-scarred and proud show, I think, in television news.” CBS Evening News was previously co-anchored by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois; Dickerson announced back in October that he would leave the network at the end of 2025, while DuBois announced last week that his last broadcast will be December 18. Dokoupil will begin his tenure as anchor on January 5, 2026.

“We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media; Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back,” writes Weiss in a statement. “That’s because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.”

As The New York Times also points out, Weiss has previously shown some affinity for Dokoupil. After a tense exchange with the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates over Israel and Palestine in 2024, wherein Dokoupil suggested that Coates’ writing “would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist,” the Mornings co-host was reprimanded by the news division leadership, who stated that the interview fell short of their editorial standards. Then-owner of Paramount, Shari Redstone, stepped in to defend Dokoupil and reprimand the executives who questioned him; he was also defended at length in The Free Press, the outlet founded by Weiss and now owned by Paramount Skydance.