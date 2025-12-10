CBS moves Tony Dokoupil from Mornings to Evening News
Dokoupil is an existing favorite of The Free Press, the outlet founded by Bari Weiss before her time at CBS.Screenshot: CBS Mornings/YouTube
In the first major staffing decision of the Bari Weiss era, CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will be the new anchor of CBS Evening News. The news was shared this morning on the show, with Dokoupil telling the audience that CBS Evening News is “a massively important show, it has a massively important history,” per Entertainment Weekly. “It’s the oldest, boldest, most storied, battle-scarred and proud show, I think, in television news.” CBS Evening News was previously co-anchored by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois; Dickerson announced back in October that he would leave the network at the end of 2025, while DuBois announced last week that his last broadcast will be December 18. Dokoupil will begin his tenure as anchor on January 5, 2026.