Tory Lanez will not apologize for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is still asserting that he is not guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in 2020—even after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime earlier this week. The rapper posted his first statement since the sentencing on Instagram Thursday night, in the form of a notes app non-apology directed to “The Umbrellas,” a nickname for his fans.



“I have never let a hard time intimidate me I will never never let no jail time eliminate me Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” the rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, opened his statement.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it,” he continued. “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

While no court transcripts are available at the time of publication, The Associated Press reports that Lanez said the following before his sentence was handed down on Tuesday: “If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would... The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day... Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for.”

In his Instagram statement, Peterson continued by referring to his 10-year sentence as just another moment of hardship. “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top,” he wrote. “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon,” he concluded.

While Megan Thee Stallion (legal name Megan Pete) has not responded to the sentencing as of time of publication, a prosecutor read a statement from the rapper in court on Monday (per AP). “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” she wrote. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

