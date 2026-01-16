Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe drafted into the sports-comedy boom with Reggie Dinkins trailer The latest in a steady stream of sports comedies, The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins, starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, arrives on NBC on February 23.

Following in the tradition of Chad Powers, Running Point, Stumble, Mr. Throwback, Ted Lasso, and 10,000 other sports comedies that have moved from the bench to first-string sitcom line-ups in the past few years, The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins enters the game with a secret weapon: Tracy Morgan. After growing up with a rib cage for a basketball hoop (a rib cage!), Morgan steps into the role of Reggie Dinkins, a retired NFL superstar who stages a comeback via the celebrity documentary industrial complex. Aided by Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, and the newly unretired from comedy Craig Robinson, Reggie attempts to rehab his image and win back the public’s support so that Moynihan can meet Pedro Pascal. Executive produced by Tina Fey and co-created by 30 Rock writer-producer Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who worked with Carlock and Fey on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girls5eva, the show certainly has the pedigree to be a champion. We’ll see if it can live up to the hype.