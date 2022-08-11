It’s said that marriage lasts “till death do us part,” but what if the parting comes just moments after your lover crashed your picture perfect wedding? From the looks of Hulu’s new series Wedding Season, you become the prime suspect in your spouse’s mysterious death. And no, this is not the Netflix film Wedding Season starring Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma, which premiered on the streamer last week, but a different project entirely.



Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Brand New Cherry Flavor) and Gavin Drea (Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets) star in the rom-com thriller series as Katie and Stefan, two lovers who meet at a wedding shortly before Katie’s own to someone else. Despite Stefan interrupting Katie’s wedding with a boisterous and dramatic “I object,” she ties the knot with another man. But, when this man and his entire family are poisoned later after the ceremony, Katie and Stefan find themselves at the center of the murder investigation.

Now on the run, they trek across the U.S. and UK, all while trying to prove their innocence. Hulu promises a genre-defying experience with this one.

Wedding Season | Official Trailer | Hulu

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud round out Wedding Season’s cast. The series is penned by Oliver Lyttelton, who previously wrote the comedy Cheaters, with George Kane directing. The project comes down the pipe from the producers of Broad City, Difficult People, Younger, and HBO’s Search Party.

Wedding Season premieres on Hulu on September 8, just in time for those looking to fill the whodunnit void left by Only Murders In The Building before Knives Out: The Glass Onion makes it way to theaters.