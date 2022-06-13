In Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out, a metaphorical donut and donut hole lay out the mystery. For the film’s sequel, another food will guide the way: The multilayered onion. That’s right, the title for Benoit Blanc’s next adventure is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The film is slated to drop this fall and ahead of the release, Johnson once again explains the everlasting influence of Agatha Christie on his work—and the title.

“Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” Johnson writes in an announcement on Twitter.

“It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually,” Johnson continues. “Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.”

“When I made Knives Out, that’s what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc—to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title,” Johnson concludes.

Fans of Johnson’s original film now have their own mystery to peel apart, starting with: What the hell is a glass onion? Followed by: Good God, we’re really going with Glass Onion?

Nonetheless, Glass Onion boasts a stellar cast consisting of Daniel Craig as Blanc, alongside Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, and Leslie Odom, Jr. In addition to directing the Greece-set sequel, Johnson also penned the script. Ram Bergman is producing the feature with Johnson.

Glass Onion is expected to arrive in theaters sometime this fall before making its way over to Netflix.