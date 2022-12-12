We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Netflix has shared the trailer for the second part of the documentary series, Harry & Meghan, in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tease divulging more behind-the-scenes secrets those across the pond would rather not see the light of day.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother but weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us,” says Harry in the trailer for episodes four through six.

While the first part of the series stuck to a soft and rosy look at the pair ’s budding love and life as a married couple, it looks like the second part plans on airing out some grievances, particularly when it comes to the British tabloid press.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired earlier this month to middling effect, as viewers gawked that nothing revolutionary nor salacious was revealed over the course of the episodes. However, viewers had plenty of judgments to make concerning Harry and Meghan’s so-called wish for privacy. This seems to have struck a nerve with the couple, as they released a formal statement on the issue yesterday.

“The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” the statement reads, per ELLE. “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms,” the statement continues. “The tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion... The facts are right in front of them.”

Part two of Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix on December 15.