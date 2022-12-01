We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a new trailer for the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to speak candidly about their experience in— and eventual exodus from— royal life.

Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?) will direct the project. Although Harry & Meghan doesn’t yet have an official release date, Netflix promises the special is “coming soon.”

Over a montage of photos from Markle and Prince Harry’s individual childhoods and eventual romance, the duo discusses (in allusive terms) the dichotomy between what the public saw and what went on privately.

Harry & Meghan | Official Teaser | Netflix

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry explains via voiceover when asked why he wanted to make this documentary. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Markle and Harry share two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lillibet.



Although Harry doesn’t say exactly the “everything” he had to do, it’s understood to some degree that he’s referencing his and Markle’s departure from public-facing monarch life in March 2020. In February 2021, Markle and Harry made their retreat official, with both resigning from all royal duties and Harry giving up his honorary military titles.

The couple’s decision was in part related to their distaste for the vulturous media coverage they received, as well as the structure of their individual roles. Markle has also been open about the racism she says she experienced from within the royal family— in March 2021, she told Oprah Winfrey that one of the members of the monarchy had made a racist remark about her son Archie.

“When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle inquires as the trailer comes to a close.