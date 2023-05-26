Who doesn’t love a good trailer? Even though this week’s new trailers aren’t delivering in terms of quantity, the quality is all there. For starters, we got a closer look at Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Jennifer Lawrence’s edgy comedy No Hard Feelings. Plus, Idris Elba returns to the small screen with a new thriller (when will someone cast him in a proper TV comedy so he can show off what he did in The Office?), and there’s another The Color Purple adaptation. Check out our roundup of the trailers you might’ve missed this week.