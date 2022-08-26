The world was a very different place in 2007. In that seemingly distant past, the middle class believed they could still buy a house someday, most of us didn’t know what a coronavirus was, and, most alien of all, fading into Linkin Park’s “What I’ve Done” for a movie or TV show’s end credits was still considered a pretty cool thing to do.



In an effort to imagine a popular culture that always understood the power of this choice—one that places all work beneath the shadow of the stirring, robot-narrated conclusion to Michael Bay’s Transformers—the internet has been remixing every conceivable film and show ending to create an alternate, “What I’ve Done”-soaked reality.



Advertisement

The best way to show how effective this kind of edit can be is to start with its finest implementation so far: Jack Aling’s “The Godfather but it came out in 2007.”



G/O Media may get a commission Up to 90% off Humble Bundle's Summer Sale Game and Save

Great news for PC gamers out there looking to save money and add more games to your backlog which you’ll eventually get to. Humble Bundle has kicked off its Summer Sale in which you can save up to 90% on games. Shop at Humble Bundle Advertisement

Every version of the meme follows this same template. The last scene in a movie or TV series is shown and the song begins to play just before the credits start rolling.

Advertisement

There are tweets that show us Linkin Parkified versions of Drive My Car, Knives Out, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game Of Thrones, E.T., and The Lord Of The Rings. There are others that give this treatment to The Sopranos, Star Wars, Citizen Kane, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Goodfellas, and Midsommar.



Advertisement

The format works across almost every application. But some of the best—like @mauro_text’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Jill Krajewski’s Breakfast Club ending, Andrew Bergamo’s No Country For Old Men, @sflnino’s Chinatown, @lukemuniz_’s The Passion Of The Christ, and Jackson McMurray’s The Arrival Of A Train At La Ciotat Station—turn the idea into something sublime.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eventually, network and production company brand accounts will start putting these out for themselves and a nice joke will be ruined. But, in the meantime, we can continue to enjoy an actually good meme format being used just a little while longer.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com