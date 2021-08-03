Through his company Cactus Jack, Travis Scott will now forge a new path as a filmmaker with a production deal with A24, the company responsible for films such as The Green Knight, The Lighthouse, Ex Machina, Uncut Gems, and The Witch. The rapper shared the script for his first special project on Instagram last night, featuring the A24 logo and the (mostly blacked out) title, Utopia—which is also the name of his upcoming album .

“Life is a movie. So is this album. @cactusjack and @a24 set out to bring amazing content for the future. Scott wrote in his Instagram caption. “Thru film and media. Starting with this.”

Scott, gearing up for Utopia the album, premiered his new single “Escape Room” exclusively at Rolling Loud Miami through the use of drones. The drones made a scannable QR code formation, as well as the Cactus Jack logo.

Scott himself has become quite a renaissance man of cross-media production and promotion, primarily through Cactus Jack. For his 2018 album Astroworld, he quite literally created a world of his own in the form of a yearly music festival in his hometown of Houston, TX. In 2019, he produced the White Trash Tyler-directed documentary film, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Ever on the wave of what’s hip, Scott also concocted his own McDonald’s meal and merchandise deal before other celebs like Saweetie and BTS pursued it. Last year, Scott collaborated with the video game Fortnite in an expansive virtual concert called Astronomical. Cactus Jack even got into the hard seltzer craze of 2020.

In the last several years, A24 has become a household name and one of the major players in the biz, with recent releases such as Hereditary, HBO’s Euphoria, Lady Bird, The Farewell, Ari Aster’s Midsommar, and Moonlight, which famously duped La La Land for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. Not to mention this year’s The Green Knight, Zola, and the heavily lauded Minari. Yeah, it’s having a stellar year. Some forthcoming releases include the psychological thriller in sheep’s clothing Lamb and The Tragedy Of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.