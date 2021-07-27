It’s a big year for thrillers with animal names. First up there was Pig, starring Nic olas Cage as a reclusive truffle forager who sets out to find his lost pig. But A24 said “hold my beer” to Michael Sarnoski’s Neon film, and now we a bizarre trailer for upcoming film, Lamb. Nearly every review of Lamb that’s been shared following the film’s Cannes debut notes how outlandish it is and explains why its unique plot details shouldn’t be spoiled. A24's keeping the mystery up with the trailer too, because after we watched it, our main reaction was “What the fuck did we just watch?”



What we do know is that Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Gudnason play married couple María and Ignvar, who live on a farm where they herd sheep. When one of their sheep gives birth, they realize it actually looks human—well, with the exceptions of its lamb’s head—so, the couple decides to raise the lamb as a human daughter. It’s freaky. The lamb walks like a person and wears clothes—it looks like a live-action BoJack Horseman character. There also seems to be a showdown between the lamb’s birth mother and her adoptive parents, hinting at a Losing Isaiah-type of situation in the animal kingdom.

But we have so many questions: Why did the sheep give birth to a human-looking lamb? And how exactly is the sheep going to threaten 2 humans who—from what we saw in the trailer—own guns. It also looks like some other ominous shit’s going down and reviews have been teasing that there are some creepy creatures coming in the final act of the movie, so how does that tie into the lamb? It gives off similar eerie vibes as A24's hit Midsommar.



The Icelandic thriller is directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with renowned poet/novelist Sjón. The film arrives to theaters on October 8.