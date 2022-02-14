Joe Biden has been president for over a year now, but he still hasn’t had the honor of being roasted to his face at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. That’s soon about to change. Deadline reports that after two years of the dinner being canceled due to COVID, it’s returning this year with Trevor Noah as the host. The dinner will be held on April 30.



In a statement, Steve Portnoy, the president of the WHCA, says, “Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week. We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’” (The “Back To Abnormal” bit is in reference to Noah’s upcoming comedy tour, starting on February 25.)

During his presidency, Donald Trump couldn’t handle having people list his awful traits extensively; he called the event “so boring and so negative,” and he skipped out on the dinner each year. After Michelle Wolf went (rightfully) hard on the Trump Administration at the dinner in 2018, they decided to for go having comedians at the following dinners until the end of Trump’s presidency. Now, Biden will get a chance to prove he’s totally chill with having Noah playfully poke jabs at him in a room full of reporters and government officials.

It’s been a while since the event has drawn the attention of high-profile celebrities, but this year could mark a proper return for The White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event could become a hot ticket again instead of a disappointment.



It’s also been a big year for Noah when it comes to landing high-profile hosting duties. In addition to the Correspondents’ Dinner, Noah is also set to host the Grammys (again), on April 3. Now, the only hosting gig left for Noah— in order to complete the trifecta– is the Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is happening on March 27. It will have three hosts—but the Academy hasn’t announced who they are yet .