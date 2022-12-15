Dry your eyes, Daily Show fans: Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys again in 2023, marking his third time emceeing the event. Noah’s return to the stage also serves as his return to television after his departure from The Daily Show on December 9.

In a new interview with Billboard, Noah shares that his first step in preparing to host is listening to “absolutely everything” that will be a part of the show this year.

“I want to get into the feeling of what’s going to be happening on the night,” he shares. “I spend a lot of time writing and preparing for what will or won’t happen. I try to think about what’s happening in music and pop culture. Then obviously I’m paying attention to what’s happening on the night.”

Advertisement

Beyond being a three-time host, Noah has also been nominated for a Grammy of his own. He was up for Best Comedy Album in 2020 for Son Of Patricia, but ultimately lost out to Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones. When it comes to preparing zingers for the show, Noah says he likes to leave room for improvisation, but always keeps in mind the greater good of the audience’s experience.

“I’ll go wherever the jokes take me,” he explains. “But I’m always aware that I am there in service of the show. This is not my show, nor do I try to pretend that it is. A good host is somebody who keeps the show moving in the right direction, makes sure that they bring the audience into what’s happening, engages and entertains everybody who’s in the room and really turns it into a party. Everyone is there to have a good time. It’s an awards show, but it’s also one of the greatest concerts you’ll ever get the opportunity to go to.

The Grammys will air live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023.