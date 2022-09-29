Seven years after taking over the satirical Comedy Central news show, Trevor Noah is reportedly preparing to leave The Daily Show. This is per Deadline, which reports that Noah announced the news to the show’s audience at the end of a taping today.

South Africa-born comedian Noah took over The Daily Show in 2015, stepping into the unenviable position of host in the wake of the high-profile departure of long-time lead Jon Stewart. His tenure on the series has seen the rise of a number of new talents, including Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Jaboukie Young-White, and Dulcé Sloan, all of whom joined the show’s cast of contributors during Noah’s time at the helm. That same period saw the show navigate the Trump presidency, the 2020 election, the COVID-19 pandemic (including obligatory tape-from-home measures) , and more, with Noah emphasizing early on an increasing focus on millennial viewers and more youth-aimed news sources, as opposed to Stewart’s frequent and specific skewering of Fox News.

A Special Message from Trevor Noah | The Daily Show

In his message to fans today, Noah thanked both his frequent collaborators, and his audience. “I remember when we first started, so many people thought it was a crazy bet, I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African… what a journey’s it’s been. It’s been absolutely amazing, After seven years, my time is up. In the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show.” Noah said he will continue hosting the series for “the time being”; no timing for the departure has been set as of yet.

Advertisement

Comedy Central issued a statement this evening, thanking Noah for his service on the series: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”